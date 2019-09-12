Poll: Remington Group releases general election survey; See how gubernatorial candidates fared

A poll created by the Remington Group may offer some insight into the upcoming Oct. 12 elections.

Note: The survey results were released by Louisiana governor candidate Ralph Abraham’s campaign Thursday.

According to the Remington Group, 1,144 likely 2019 General Election voters participated in the survey through Sept. 10 through Sept. 11.

See the results below:

Q1: Do you think Louisiana is headed in the right direction or is it going off on the wrong track? Right direction: 48% Wrong track: 41% Not sure: 11%

Q2: What is your opinion of Donald Trump? Favorable: 55% Unfavorable: 38% No opinion: 7%

Q3: What is your opinion of John Bel Edwards? Favorable: 49% Unfavorable: 39% No opinion: 12%

Q4: What is your opinion of Eddie Rispone? Favorable: 31% Unfavorable: 41% No opinion: 28%

Q5: What is your opinion of Ralph Abraham? Favorable: 39% Unfavorable: 34% No opinion: 27%

Q6: What is your opinion of Gary Landrieu? Favorable: 14% Unfavorable: 34% No opinion: 52%

Q7: Do you believe Governor John Bel Edwards has done a good enough job as Governor to be re-elected, or do you think we should give someone new a chance? Re-elect Governor John Bel Edwards: 48% Give someone new a chance: 45% Undecided: 7%

Q8: The candidates in the 2019 election for Governor of Louisiana are the Democrat John Bel Edwards, the Republican Eddie Rispone, the Republican Ralph Abraham, the Independent Gary Landrieu, and the Democrat Oscar “Omar” Dantzler. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote? John Bel Edwards, Democrat: 45% Ralph Abraham, Republican: 27% Eddie Rispone, Republican: 19% Gary Landrieu, Independent: 2% Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Democrat: 0% One of the other candidates: 1% Undecided: 6%

Q9: If the 2019 election for Governor of Louisiana were held today, and the candidates were just the Democrat John Bel Edwards and the Republican Eddie Rispone, for whom would you vote? John Bel Edwards: 49% Eddie Rispone: 44% Undecided: 7%

Q10: If the 2019 election for Governor of Louisiana were held today, and the candidates were just the Democrat John Bel Edwards and the Republican Ralph Abraham, for whom would you vote? John Bel Edwards: 48% Ralph Abraham: 44% Undecided: 8%

Q11: How much have you seen, read or heard about the Ralph Abraham for Governor campaign? A lot: 26% Just some: 55% Nothing at all: 19%

Q12: How much have you seen, read or heard about the Eddie Rispone for Governor campaign? A lot: 59% Just some: 30% Nothing at all: 11%