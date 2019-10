(WVLA)- The votes are rolling in and John Couvillon of JMC Analytics and Polling says there will be a runoff in the governor’s race.

Couvillon says, “given the drop for smaller, medium and suburban parishes, I believe this puts Governor John Bel Edwards in a position for a runoff.

Stay tuned to NBC Local 33, WGMB Fox 44 and all of our digital platforms for updates as the night continues.