ONE-ON-ONE: Interview with mayor-president candidate Nancy Marcotte

The primary elections are just 10 days away. There are five candidates racing to become Lafayette’s next mayor-president.

Nancy Marcotte is a newcomer to politics. She’s described as a self-made entrepreneur. A businesswoman that hopes to shake things up with a fresh new approach.

Marcotte has spent roughly 19 years in real estate. She received her license in 2001. Two years after, she opened one of the first Keller Williams Franchises in the state.

“That’s what I think leadership is all about. Taking the opportunities that are presented to you,” said Marcotte.

The current broker and investor said she works with a diverse group of people daily, helping in decision making. “I decided to step up and come out of the background and into the foreground,” she added.

She plans to tackle what she calls ‘Marcotte Priorities’. The first is drainage, roads, and infrastructure. It’s something she believes should be left in the hands of the Corps of Engineers.

“All of those things can be done relatively inexpensively to the city, the dredging because we are only responsible for removing the dirt,” Marcotte said.

Next on her list is empowering entrepreneurs and bringing back high paying middle-class jobs.

“I think that the Unified Development Code is what’s keeping jobs away from Lafayette. I hear horror story after horror story of people that moved on down the road,” she added.

Last but certainly not least on her list is creating trust and transparency.

“They don’t have any trust in our government. I would bring that back by implementing the Louisiana Checkbook that allows taxpayers to see exactly how their tax dollars are being spent,” Marcott said.

She believes her experience in bringing people together and leadership makes her the perfect fit.

“We have lots to offer people and I would be a big proponent in selling Lafayette,” she added.

