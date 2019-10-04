ONE ON ONE: Interview with mayor-president candidate Josh Guillory

KLFY has profiled each candidate running for Lafayette Mayor-President. Five candidates are vying for the seat in the office.

Josh Guillory is a familiar name to local voters. The Lafayette businessman said he was alarmed at the direction Lafayette is going and believes his leadership and decision making skills are what will turn the parish around.

“I looked around and saw what was going on. I know that we can do better. Our city and our parish is thirsting for leadership. I look at a local government that has it’s priorities all out of whack,” said Guillory.

Guillory, who spends hours daily representing families in court, states he’s ready to put the current ‘feel-good initiatives aside’ from the current government and focus on what really matters.

“Drainage, roads, traffic, keeping us safe, providing adequate fire protection for the city and unincorporated areas across this parish,” he added.

The Iraq war military veteran says he can bring change by being transparent and building trust. “Our public needs to know what’s going on in our local government. We don’t need to have more questions than answers,” said Guillory.

His priorities would also be increasing jobs by diversifying the economy and creating tax incentives.

“LCG has, on any given year, a budget of 600/700 million dollars a year. We can do that with our budget. If there’s a shortfall, that shortfall is going to come on initiatives that come on or region and expect regional support,” he added.

It’s the support he believes that can possibly invite new businesses and create jobs. “The number one thing we have to do is repeal and replace the Unified Development Code. We have to address Plan Lafayette, our master plan,” Guillory added.

From public safety, traffic and addressing flooding from the watershed perspective, Guillory believes he can make a true difference.

“No one can match the leadership experience that I’ve had. I’ve bee blessed to be a business owner, I’ve been blessed to serve overseas and lead men in battle. I am ready to lead this city and this parish on day one,” he added.

Politicians like Rudy Giuliani, Former New York City Mayor and previous personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, is also supporting Guillory’s campaign.