One-on-one: Interview with mayor-president candidate Josh Guillory

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The runoff for Lafayette Mayor-President is on the ballot for the November 16th election.

Josh Guillory is one of the two candidates in the runoff for Lafayette Mayor-President.

Guillory is a familiar name to local voters. He’s an Iraq war military veteran and practices family law. Guillory said Lafayette Parish is thirsting for leadership and transparency and that he knows he is the best candidate to provide honest hard-working leadership in this race.

“We have to restore the trust in government,” said Guillory. “My priorities are very straight forward… Drainage, roads, and traffic, public safety, both in law enforcement and fire protection. Not only fire protection for the City of Lafayette but for our unincorporated residents and across the parish and to do that, we don’t need to raise taxes. We need to bring jobs back. To bring jobs back, we need to make it inviting.”

When current Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announced he wouldn’t run for re-election, Guillory said he and his wife, Jamie, talked about him running for the position. He said he made the decision to put his name on the ballot after long prayer and reflection.

“I’ve always had a desire to serve. That’s why I joined the military. To give back. To serve something greater than myself and I feel that same calling now. I didn’t know at the time in this particular capacity, but I feel like God was telling me ‘hey, look consider this,'” added Guillory.

Guillory said he would bring his legal and military experience to the table if elected to lead the City and Parish of Lafayette.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support that our community has given us and I have no reason to doubt that that support won’t continue to grow because I am part of this community. I went to school at UL,” said Guillory. “My wife has 2 degrees from UL. This is our home. I’m raising children in Acadiana and Lafayette. I’ve run a business in Lafayette. Everything that I hold dear is here and I want the direction of our city and parish to be on a path of positivity and this can-do attitude that our culture is always had.”

Guillory said he’s extremely proud of the race that he’s run and of the positive Lafayette-focused oriented campaign that he’s led.

On Wednesday, News 10 will profile the other candidate on the runoff ballot for Lafayette Mayor-President, Carlee Alm-Labar.