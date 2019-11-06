Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

One-on-one: Interview with mayor-president candidate Josh Guillory

Your Local Election HQ

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The runoff for Lafayette Mayor-President is on the ballot for the November 16th election.
Josh Guillory is one of the two candidates in the runoff for Lafayette Mayor-President.

Guillory is a familiar name to local voters. He’s an Iraq war military veteran and practices family law. Guillory said Lafayette Parish is thirsting for leadership and transparency and that he knows he is the best candidate to provide honest hard-working leadership in this race.

“We have to restore the trust in government,” said Guillory. “My priorities are very straight forward… Drainage, roads, and traffic, public safety, both in law enforcement and fire protection. Not only fire protection for the City of Lafayette but for our unincorporated residents and across the parish and to do that, we don’t need to raise taxes. We need to bring jobs back. To bring jobs back, we need to make it inviting.”

When current Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announced he wouldn’t run for re-election, Guillory said he and his wife, Jamie, talked about him running for the position. He said he made the decision to put his name on the ballot after long prayer and reflection.

“I’ve always had a desire to serve. That’s why I joined the military. To give back. To serve something greater than myself and I feel that same calling now. I didn’t know at the time in this particular capacity, but I feel like God was telling me ‘hey, look consider this,'” added Guillory.

Guillory said he would bring his legal and military experience to the table if elected to lead the City and Parish of Lafayette.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support that our community has given us and I have no reason to doubt that that support won’t continue to grow because I am part of this community. I went to school at UL,” said Guillory. “My wife has 2 degrees from UL. This is our home. I’m raising children in Acadiana and Lafayette. I’ve run a business in Lafayette. Everything that I hold dear is here and I want the direction of our city and parish to be on a path of positivity and this can-do attitude that our culture is always had.”

Guillory said he’s extremely proud of the race that he’s run and of the positive Lafayette-focused oriented campaign that he’s led.

On Wednesday, News 10 will profile the other candidate on the runoff ballot for Lafayette Mayor-President, Carlee Alm-Labar.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar