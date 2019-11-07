One-on-one: Interview with mayor-president candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The final two candidates racing to become Lafayette’s next mayor-president are on the campaign trail making their final pitch to voters.

KLFY News 10 spoke with both candidates, Josh Guillory and Carlee Alm-Labar. Alm-Labar discussed how she plans to finish the race.

Alm-Labar, once perceived as the underdog, is now racing to gain those additional votes to triumph over her opponent. In the primaries, she finished just three percent behind and is using that momentum to rally in support.

“It’s been the culmination of a lot of hard work. It’s been a lot of great conversation and we’re just excited to finish strong,” said Alm-Labar in a previous interview during the primary elections.

Since then, her campaign team has hit the ground running, meeting with constituents to hear their concerns.

“We see the race now as a totally different race. There’s a lot of opportunities now since there are only two candidates to talk about our relative experience and our readiness to do the job on day one,” she said.

On day one, if elected, she plans to use her experience in and outside of government to address things like drainage with her comprehensive plan.

“Our local economic challenges, as well as, our challenges regarding flooding were really the things that drove me to decide to run for mayor-president. I feel like I have a unique set of skills and experience to make a difference,” she added.

In 2010 she became assistant to then-City Parish President Joey Durel. She worked in that position before becoming Chief Development Officer. Until this June, she worked as Director of Development and Planning under Joel Robideaux.

“We can work with folks in the medical field, in the oil and gas sector, in the education sector, in the I.T. sector, to talk to them about what are the economies that they do business with who might want to place jobs here,” Alm-Labar said.

She would use her working relationships to unite the different parish interests and balancing the broken parish budget.

“Lafayette voters have spoken that we really need to learn to live within our means. I have greater experience working within local government to look for efficiencies in ways we can do things better,” she added.

Alm- Labar prides herself on running a race focused on what strictly matters; the issues.

“We get caught up in the elections and politics, but ultimately when you go into the voting booth, you’re selecting the person you most trust to lead Lafayette for the next four years,” said Alm- Labar.

Her campaign team had concerns that Josh Guillory was avoiding a debate, but the two have finally decided on November 13th as a date.

Alm- Labar stated two other debates are also up for negotiation. The two candidates plan to have that finalized soon.

