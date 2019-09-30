ONE-ON-ONE: Interview with Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Candidate Carlos Harvin

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parish voters are just 12 days away from selecting their next Mayor-President. This week, we’re profiling all five candidates vying for the spot.

Carlos Harvin expressed his views as the campaign trail heats up.

It’s all about diversity for the Democrat. He’s a minister who plans to take his work outside the four walls of the church to make a change in the parish.

“I live on the side of town where everything is closing. The reason I’m running for mayor-president is to say that the north side of Lafayette is open for business,” he added.

He’s lived on the north side for 16 years. As a licensed financial advisor, he said he aims to use his skills to bring back jobs.

“We need to bring businesses. When Walmart left, not only did we lose a department store, but we also lost 391 jobs. That’s 391 families that were affected,” Harvin said.

He stated that increasing jobs will bring in property owners that’ll help bring revenue in for much needed projects.

“There’s parts of the river that’s two feet deep. So even if we clean the coulees, we’re sending that water into a river that can’t accommodate that water,” he said explaining flooding and draining issues.

Harvin supports the voters choice on taxes, and with his experience in finance, believes can properly allocate the funds for more impactful projects.

“So we’ve got to dredge the Vermilion, make it deeper and figure out some conditional ways to get that water out to the Gulf as quickly as possible,” Harvin added.

He also supports roads and infrastructure improvements with the Evangeline Corridor Initiative.

“We need to take that plan off the paper. I don’t support an overpass. I don’t support an underpass, and fix the Evangeline Thruway as a beautiful grand boulevard,” said Harvin.

