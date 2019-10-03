ONE-ON-ONE: Interview with Lafayette mayor-president candidate Simone Champagne

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The campaign trail continues to heat up for Lafayette mayor-president as the five candidates make their final pitches to voters. This week KLFY has taken a deeper look at each contender.

Simone Champagne is considered the most experienced candidate in this race when it comes to working from the inside of the government. She’s a familiar face in Youngsville who vows, if elected, to serve more as a parish president and “not just mayor of a city.”

“I’m not one that will sit back and just gripe and complain and fuss every day. I will do something about it,” said Champagne.

Champagne campaigns as a strong, conservative advocate for parish interests, voicing concerns that issues outside the city are ignored.

“Drainage, infrastructure, roads, water, sewer, public safety, police and fire protection is all that propels me in running for this office,” she added.

She served in the State House of Representatives for District 49, which includes parts of Iberia and Vermilion Parishes, from 2008 until 2014.

“I’m boots on the ground I tell people every day of the week. I fight hard for people that we represent,” Champagne said.

She’s touting her experience, then, and now being a Chief Administrative Officer for Youngsville as key qualifications. Drainage is her main priority.

“It gave me unique insight when the 2016 floods happened that I had been there before. I had worked on those issues. So, I understand it and I’m ready to hit the ground running,” she added.

Using everyday working relationships in local, municipal, parish and state government is how she plans to get things done if elected. She supports no new taxes and creating a zero-based budget to fix the troubling budgetary issues.

“I have not just been a supervisor. I know the process for public works, utility billing, appropriations, budgeting. I bring all of those because I have experience in all those not in just one discipline of government but all of them,” said Champagne.

Currently, she has raised almost $100,000 for her campaign.