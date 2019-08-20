Non-partisan Lafayette Parish School Board candidate forum tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Happening in Acadiana tonight, candidates for Lafayette Parish School Board Districts 2 and 4 will meet for a non-partisan forum.

This will be one of several forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lafayette.

The forums are free and open to the public.

The forums will give voters an opportunity to learn about the candidates directly.

Tonight’s forum will be held at the main library in downtown Lafayette at 301 W Congress St.

It begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be voter registration forms available for anyone who needs to register or update their information.

Elections will be held October 12.