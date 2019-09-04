New voting machines for October elections

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- St. Mary Parish is demonstrating how to use new voting machines this week.

“It’s pretty much an over-sized iPad,” Registar of Voters, Jolene Holcombe, said.

Parishes across the state will have the new machines ready for voters to use before the October elections.

“It’s really simple. You just insert your voter card, touch the screen to make your selection, tap the screen to cast your ballot, remove your card and you’re done,” Holcombe said.

The Secretary of State’s Office decided it was time to upgrade the old voting machines state-wide after trying out the new machines during an election in May.

“This is much sleeker, lighter, easier to handle,” Holcombe said.

To use the new machines in the upcoming elections, you will need a voter card. You can get your voter card by showing your driver’s license at your polling place.