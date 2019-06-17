New Iberia businessman runs for office

A New Iberia businessman is running for office.

David Ditch announced this morning he is a candidate for Iberia Parish Clerk of Court. He is currently the interim Clerk of Court. He was appointed Chief Deputy in the office in 2016.

Ditch says after his interim appointment he, “Immediately, called in independent auditors, accountants and attorneys to evaluate the state of the records and finances of the Clerk’s office. These efforts were to restore public trust in the Clerk’s office and to ensure a clean slate in moving the office forward with positive leadership and fiscal responsibility.“

Ryan Huval has also announced he is running for the position.

Both candidates are looking to replace Michael Thibodeaux was convicted on 14 felony counts of racketeering, theft, malfeasance, perjury and maintaining false public records,

The election for the position will be October 12.

