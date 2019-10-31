Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mayor says new one-cent sales tax would generate extra $2.7 million for Breaux Bridge

Your Local Election HQ

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- When the new Breaux Bridge City Council took over in January, they started looking at the city’s current revenue and expenses. The council quickly realized Breaux Bridge had a revenue deficiency.

Now the city of Breaux Bridge is considering a new one-cent sales tax.

“Breaux Bridge is the only community in all of South Louisiana other than a couple of small villages that still has a one-cent sales tax,” Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais said.

In 1971, the city council adopted its first one penny sales tax. Mayor Calais says the city has not looked at increasing that tax until now.

The mayor says this sales tax would generate $2.7 million in additional funds for the city.

“At one cent, we currently bring in $2.7 million in sales tax. Simply to run the police department, it takes us 2.6 million,” Mayor Calais said.

Mayor Calais says that leaves no money left for anything else.

“Once you pay that bill and set that money aside to run the police department, you have very little money left to run your city,” the mayor added.

If this one-cent sales tax passes, the additional funds could only be used for certain projects.

“It’s dedicated to infrastructure, to parks and rec, to police or fire protection, to drainage, and to economic development. It can’t be used for anything but that,” Mayor Calais said.

The one-cent sales tax will be on the November 16th ballot.

If the tax passes, it will take effect January 1, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar