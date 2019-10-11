LIVE: President Donald Trump GOP rally in Lake Charles

It’s election day eve and the Commander-In-Chief is headed to the Bayou State to rally voters to elect a new Republican Governor.

News 10 anchor Dalfred Jones is live from the Suedduth Coliseum in Lake Charles with more on what’s unfolding.

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive just before 7 and use his influence to push for a republican governor, and they may need it.

According to the latest spry strategies poll, incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards stills holds about a 12% lead over his nearest contender.

“I was really undecided on who I was going to lean toward and after watching the hour debate I felt very informed so I do have a Republican candidate that will be voting for tomorrow.”

The president will speak at 7 but he isn’t putting his support behind a particular candidate, he just wants to make sure a republican secures the governors seat.

Live in Lake Charles, Dalfred Jones KLFY News 10.