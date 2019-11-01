LCG: Designated On-Street Early Voter Parking

(LCG)- On-street reserved parking will be available at no fee for early voters from Nov. 2 through Nov. 9. Designated on-street parking will be clearly marked, specifically for the purposes of early voting in the following areas (see attached map):

W. Convent St. between Buchanan St. and Lafayette St. (across from First Baptist School)

Lafayette St. between Convent St. and Barry St. (across from First Baptist School and in front of the Alexandre Mouton House)

These designated parking spots are intended for short-term parking for early voters only and will be clearly marked with signs indicating as such. All other on-street or surface lot parking is subject to normal fees, designations and/or restrictions as marked. These designated parking spots will only be available during early voting Nov. 2 through Nov. 9. In the interest of public safety following a structural reassessment last year, the Buchanan Street Garage was closed until further notice and is therefore not available for early voter parking.

Early voting in Lafayette Parish is held at the office of the Registrar of Voters located at 1010 Lafayette St. in Lafayette. Early voting is from Saturday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 9 – with the exception of Sunday, Nov. 3 – from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.