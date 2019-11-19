Landry, Nungesser for Louisiana governor in 2023?

(Greg Hilburn/The Advertiser)- Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser are setting the stage for possible 2023 Louisiana governor’s race campaigns.

Both Landry and Nungesser put stakes in the ground less than two days after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards won reelection Saturday.

Edwards, who defeated Eddie Rispone 51%-49% in Saturday’s runoff, is term limited, leaving an open seat in four years.

Landry sent an email to supporters and state Republican Party leaders Sunday basically declaring himself the GOP linchpin in Louisiana, The Advertiser reported.

USA Today Network is seeking comment from Landry, who is traveling in Arizona, where Monday he was elected chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Nungesser, meanwhile, said he is “absolutely” considering a run in 2023.

