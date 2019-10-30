Lafayette mayor-president candidates moving toward debate before Nov. 16 runoff

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette mayor-president candidates Josh Guillory and Carlee Alm-LaBar may debate before the Nov. 16 election, but first they have to agree on terms.

The two candidates have been debating debates for more than a week, with Alm-LaBar complaining last week that Guillory wouldn’t agree to several forums proposed and Guillory making his own proposals Monday.

Guillory suggested a set of potential debates on Facebook, including one moderated by current Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.

“I’m looking forward to debating my opponent in the final days of this election so that voters have an opportunity to see and hear the candidates before going to the polls,” Guillory said in his Facebook post.

Carlee Alm-LaBar, left, and Josh Guillory, candidates for the Lafayette mayor-president runoff. (Photo: James Mays and Andre Broussard/Special to the Advertiser)

Avoiding debates isn’t unusual for incumbents and election front-runners, who don’t stand to gain as much from the events as their opponents. Guillory finished the primary election in a field of five candidates with 31% of the vote versus Alm-LaBar’s 28%.

