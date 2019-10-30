Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette mayor-president candidates moving toward debate before Nov. 16 runoff

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette mayor-president candidates Josh Guillory and Carlee Alm-LaBar may debate before the Nov. 16 election, but first they have to agree on terms.

The two candidates have been debating debates for more than a week, with Alm-LaBar complaining last week that Guillory wouldn’t agree to several forums proposed and Guillory making his own proposals Monday.

Guillory suggested a set of potential debates on Facebook, including one moderated by current Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.

“I’m looking forward to debating my opponent in the final days of this election so that voters have an opportunity to see and hear the candidates before going to the polls,” Guillory said in his Facebook post.

Carlee Alm-LaBar, left, and Josh Guillory, candidates for the Lafayette mayor-president runoff. (Photo: James Mays and Andre Broussard/Special to the Advertiser)

Avoiding debates isn’t unusual for incumbents and election front-runners, who don’t stand to gain as much from the events as their opponents. Guillory finished the primary election in a field of five candidates with 31% of the vote versus Alm-LaBar’s 28%. 

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

79°F Overcast Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

81°F Overcast Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

80°F Overcast Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories