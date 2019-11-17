La. State Representatives election runoff roundup

District 31

Voters in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes are choosing a new state representative tonight in District 31.

In unofficial results from the La. Secretary of State’s Office, with 22 precincts of 22 reporting, Jonathan Goudeau wins with 8,379 votes (54 percent). Opponent “Gus” Rantz trailed with 7,161votes (46 percent).

Tonight’s winner will succeed former Rep. Nancy Landry, who resigned to join the Secretary of State’s staff.

In early voting results, Jonathan Goudeau led with 1,877 votes (56 percent). Opponent “Gus” Rantz trailed with 1,483 votes (44 percent).

District 37

Two Republican challengers are vying for the District 37 seat, which represents Jeff Davis Parish and a portion of Calcasieu.

In unofficial results from the La. Secretary of State’s Office, with 20 precincts of 31 reporting, Troy Romero leads with 6,683 votes (58 percent). Opponent Shalon Latour trails with 4,843 votes (42 percent).

Tonight’s winner will replace Rep. Johnny Guinn, who has been termed out after three wins.

In early voting results, Troy Romero led with 2,609 votes (67 percent). Opponent Shalon Latour trailed with 1,268 votes (33 percent).

District 46

In Iberia, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes, voters are deciding whether or not to return Rep. Mike Huval to a third term in office.

Standing in his way in tonight’s runoff, however, is Keith Baudin. Both candidates are Republican. Huval has represented District 46 since 2011.

In unofficial results from the La. Secretary of State’s Office, with 29 precincts of 36 reporting, Keith Baudin leads with 6,403 votes (50 percent). Rep. Huval trails with 6,398 votes (50 percent).

In early voting results, Keith Baudin led with 3,003 votes (54 percent). Rep. Huval trailed with 2,559 votes (46 percent).

District 48

In another race with no incumbent, voters in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes will be sending a new face to Baton Rouge for the District 48 seat.

In unofficial results from the La. Secretary of State’s Office, with 25 precincts of 30 reporting, “Beau” Beaullieu leads with 8,769 votes (58 percent). Opponent Ricky Gonsoulin trails with 6,470 votes (42 percent).

Both men are looking to succeed long-time Rep. Taylor Barras, who has been limited out after three terms.

In early voting results, “Beau” Beaullieu led with 3,342 votes (58 percent). Opponent Ricky Gonsoulin trailed with 2,436 votes (42 percent).

District 50

District 50 will also be sending a fresh face to the State Capitol in 2020.

Three-term Rep. Sam Jones will be termed-out in 2020. Challengers Raymond Harris, Jr. and Vincent J. St. Blanc, III are vying for the chance to represent St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

In unofficial results from the La. Secretary of State’s Office, 44 precincts of 44 reporting, St. Blanc wins with 7,760 votes (58 percent). Opponent Harris trailed with 5,601 votes (42 percent).

In early voting results, St. Blanc led with 2,963 votes (61 percent). Opponent Harris trailed with 1,919 votes (39 percent).

