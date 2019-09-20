Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Watch the full recording of tonight’s gubernatorial debate
Who Dat Key Matchup: Saints Scouting Seahawks
Poll: Who do you think won the #LAGovDebate?
Nexstar poll finds support among La. voters for increased gas tax for better roads
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
REPLAY: Louisiana Governor Primary Debate
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
Turkey Day Giveaway
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Watch the full recording of tonight’s gubernatorial debate
LA Gov Debate
Posted:
Sep 19, 2019 / 08:40 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2019 / 08:40 PM CDT
Local News
New K-9 deputies are on the job in St. Landry Parish
Victim in deadly Thursday morning crash in Lafayette identified
Crowley PD: Woman found suffering from maggots in wounds dies, suspects now face negligent homicide charges
Lafayette man sentenced for illegal firearm possession, gun found in neighbor’s flowerbed
‘Parents please speak to your kids.’- Youngsville PD issues PSA on homecoming pranks
Couple arrested for leaving 3 year old unattended at truck stop
Tonight: 2019 First Gubernatorial Debate live on KLFY
Heavy Rains Unleash Across East Texas, 50% Rain Chance Continues for Acadiana
Mayor-President vetoes $7M Louisiana Ave. extension to fund drainage
St. Mary Parish: Wyandotte Elementary closed Thursday due to strong odor
More Local
Sidebar