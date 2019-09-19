Watch Live: First debate between LA governor candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Debate night has arrived and this is your chance to hear directly from the three men who hope to become the state’s next governor.

Tonight’s debate begins at 7 p.m. and can be seen in the live player at the top of this story. If you’re having trouble seeing the stream, you can click here. Our coverage begins with a preshow at 6:30 p.m.

Governor John Bel Edwards (D), Congressman Ralph Abraham (R) and businessman Eddie Rispone (R) are all asking for your support heading into the October 12 primary elections. An exclusive poll released Wednesday by Nexstar Media Group shows incumbent Edwards with a commanding lead but not large enough to avoid a runoff.

If no candidate receives an absolute majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held on November 16 between the top two candidates in the primary.

Tonight’s debate takes place from the Louisiana State Union Theater. It’s anchored by Chad Sabadie of Fox 44 in Baton Rouge, Jacque Jovic of NBC 6 in Shreveport and Fred Childers of Local 33 in Baton Rouge.

Check back immediately following the debate to participate in a poll regarding who had the night’s strongest showing.