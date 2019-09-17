Seabaugh throws support behind Abraham’s bid for Louisiana Governor

Gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham arrives at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office to sign up to run in the upcoming election, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The candidate sign-up period for Louisiana’s statewide elections ends Thursday, with the governor’s race at the top of the ballot. (AP Photo/Michael DeMocker)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Congressman Ralph Abraham is picking up the support of State Representative Alan Seabaugh of Shreveport.

Seabaugh’s support comes after Republican Eddie Rispone released an attack ad aimed at Abraham.

Seabaugh posted this statement on Facebook.

‘There has been an unfortunate and VERY ILL-ADVISED turn in the campaign for Louisiana Governor. I have known Eddie Rispone longer than I have known Ralph Abraham and I like and respect him very much, but this was (and continues to be) a huge mistake. It is time for all of Louisiana to rally around Ralph Abraham for Governor. The goal is to retire JBE. Congressman Abraham has never taken his eye off of that goal.’

The Abraham campaign took notice, saying conservatives in the state are starting to unite behind Abraham.

Louisiana conservative talk radio host Moon Griffon endorsed Abraham on Tuesday, saying Rispone needs to pull his attack ad because it will only help Edwards in the race.

Abraham, Rispone and Governor John Bel Edwards will take part in their first debate this Thursday.

The debate will air statewide at 7 p.m. in front of a live audience at LSU’s Union Theatre in Baton Rouge. KTAL NBC 6 parent company Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate.

The primary will be held October 12, with a runoff election (if necessary) on November 19.