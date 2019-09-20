Race for governor: A look at campaign funds

We’re just about three weeks from the October 12 election.

And while candidates push to grab voters…voters are trying to decide who will be the best candidate for the job.

In the governor’s race, it’s a contest pitting the incumbent’s track record against two other front runners who are putting up the money and platforms to win.

It’s nothing new – campaign ads are plentiful in the campaign season.

Candidates running for Louisiana governor are laying out their platforms and advertising dollars in an attempt to gain the lead.

But recent numbers show Republicans challenging Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards couldn’t match the Democrat’s fundraising pace as they position themselves for final advertising ahead of the Oct. 12 election.

The democratic governor is reported to have raised more than $1.6 million in the latest fundraising period through Sept. 2.

His Republican challengers significantly behind with U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham at $761,000 from donors while businessman Eddie Rispone drew in $147,000.

Rispone also continues to contribute his own money adding another $1.5 boosting his total personal loans to $11.5.

Fundraising reports filed last Thursday September 12 with the Ethics Administration Office documenting the final advertising stretch.

Edwards reported $5.7 million in his campaign account, while Abraham had $1.4 million and Rispone had $6.3 million.

And while much is spent on campaign ads that offer voters a brief but effective view – candidate forums and debates give voters another opportunity – the ability to see them up close and where they stand on issues important to them.

Watching debates is yet another a chance to be even more informed before heading to the polls.

