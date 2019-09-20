Poll: Who do you think won the #LAGovDebate?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud.com) — The candidates made their cases on the debate stage and now it’s your turn for your voice to be heard.

Governor John Bel Edwards (D), Congressman Ralph Abraham (R) and businessman Eddie Rispone (R) debated Thursday night on the campus of LSU. It was the trio’s first televised debate ahead of the October primary election.

We want to know who you think had the night’s strongest performance. You can make your selection in the poll below:

The Louisiana gubernatorial primary election will take place Saturday, October 12. If no candidate receives an absolute majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held on November 16 between the top two candidates in the primary.