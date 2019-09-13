Edwards holds fundraising lead in Louisiana governor’s race

Candidates for Louisiana Governor. John bel Edwards (l) Ralph Abraham (c) and Eddie Rispone (r)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republicans challenging Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards couldn’t match the Democrat’s fundraising pace as they ready for final advertising blitzes ahead of the Oct. 12 election.

The Deep South’s only Democratic governor raised more than $1.6 million in the latest fundraising period through Sept. 2.

His Republican challengers significantly lagged. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham brought in $761,000 from donors while businessman Eddie Rispone drew $147,000 in contributions.

But Rispone continued to pour his own money into the campaign, adding another $1.5 million to boost his total personal loans to $11.5 million.

For the final advertising stretch, Edwards reported $5.7 million in his campaign account, while Abraham had $1.4 million in the bank and Rispone had $6.3 million available.

Fundraising reports were filed Thursday night with the ethics administration office.