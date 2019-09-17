Caddo DA featured in new ad for Edwards re-election campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo District Attorney James Stewart is featured in a new ad supporting Governor John Bel Edward’s run for re-election and the 2017 Criminal Justice Reform Act.

The ad is aimed to refute attacks, claiming the Criminal Justice Reform Act released dangerous criminals back on the street.

The goal of the Criminal Justice Reform Act was to help reduce the state’s prison population, cut down the length of sentences for non-violent offenders and cut prison costs.

In 2018, KTAL/KMSS spoke to Stewart about criticism of the Criminal Justice Reform Act and said it was meant to be a long term fix.

“So we really just have to stay the course and like I said a lot of people who originally signed on need to stay signed on. It’s not a one year fix. It’s a long term fix and if we stay involved and we get the community involved, it will work” said Stewart.