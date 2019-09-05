KLFY will livestream 2019 gubernatorial debate on Sept. 19

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Manship School of Mass Communication’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs is collaborating with KLFY’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, to host the upcoming gubernatorial debate.

Incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challengers Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone have confirmed their participation in the debate, which will take place in LSU’s Student Union Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

The debate will be broadcast live on Nexstar’s television stations and web sites in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria as well partner TV stations in New Orleans and Lake Charles. It will be simulcast on partner radio stations in each market as well. Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is required no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Reserve a seat here.

WVLA anchor Fred Childers, a veteran political reporter, will moderate the debate alongside veteran anchors Chad Sabadie and Jackie Jovic. Sabadie is also an adjunct professor at LSU’s Manship School.

Students from LSU’s Manship School will present questions on education, the economy, the state’s infrastructure and more with veteran journalists Childers, Sabadie and Jovic, who will also serve as panelists.

“Louisiana is the only Republican state with a Democratic incumbent running for re-election this cycle, so the eyes of politicos around the nation will be focused on Louisiana as a barometer for the 2020 presidential election,” Jenée Slocum, Ph.D., director of the Reilly Center, said.

“We are proud to partner with LSU’s Manship School and Reilly Center on Louisiana’s first gubernatorial debate this cycle. Nexstar is committed to delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate, including the great city Baton Rouge, and this event serves that mission by offering citizens across the state a focused look at the topics they care about most,” said Joe Spadea, WVLA/WGMB news director.