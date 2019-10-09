KLFY/Nexstar poll shows advantage for incumbent GOP candidates in Lt. Gov, AG races

BATON ROUGE, La. (NEXSTAR) – While the race for Louisiana Governor could come down to the wire and result in a possible runoff in Saturday’s primary election, at least two of the three additional statewide positions up for grabs in the primary election appear more likely to go to Republican incumbents, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner are certain to be settled Oct. 12, with only two contenders in each race. Few opponents to the GOP incumbents have done much fundraising or advertising for their races.

According to an exclusive KLFY/Nexstar poll conducted this week by JMC Analytics and Polling in Baton Rouge, incumbent Republican Billy Nungesser has a commanding lead in the race for Lieutenant Governor, with 53%. New Orleans businessman and Democrat Willie Jones has 23%. 25% of those polls said they were undecided, however.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (R) and Democrat challenger Willie Jones (D)

Source: JMC Analytics and Polling

Attorney General Jeff Landry holds a similar lead in his bid for a second term in the office, with 51% compared to 24% support for Democratic challenger, Plaquemine attorney Isaac “Ike” Jackson Jr. 26% were undecided in that race.

Incumbent Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) and Democrat challenger Isaac “Ike” Jackson Jr.

Source: JMC Analytics and Polling

Polling results show a far more competitive race for Insurance Commissioner, where incumbent Jim Donelon has drawn steep competition in an intraparty challenge from Tim Temple, who’s worked in the insurance industry for 20 years and put more than $1 million of his own money into the race. Our poll shows Temple with 28% to Donelon’s 25%, but nearly half (48%) said they were undecided.

Incumbent Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon (R) and challenger Tim Temple (R)

Source: JMC Analytics and Polling

You can click here to download the polling crosstabs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.