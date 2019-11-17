Live Now
Josh Guillory wins Lafayette Mayor-President race

Posted: / Updated:

The latest on the Lafayette Mayor-President runoff election

9:35 p.m.

Candidate Josh Guillory looks on his way to victory over challenger Carlee Alm-Labar late Saturday in his bid for Lafayette Mayor-President.

Complete but unofficial results show Guillory with the win claiming 56% of the vote, to Alm-LaBar 44%.

With 127 of 127 precincts reporting, Guillory finishes the race with 43,103 votes to Alm-LaBar 34,047.

9:15 p.m.

With 75% of the vote in, Candidate Josh Guillory leads the Lafayette City Parish Mayor President race with 57% of the votes to Alm-Labar 43%.

9:00 p.m.

Republican candidate Josh Guillory still holds the lead over No-Party candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar. With the race now tightening and 46 of 127 precincts reporting, Guillory has 17,954 votes and Alm-Labar 15,556.

8:40 p.m.

With 10 of 127 precincts reporting, Candidate Josh Guillory is still holding on to the lead with 11,412 votes compared to 8,379 votes for Alm-LaBar.

8:20 p.m.

Candidate “Josh” Guillory is leading Carlee Alm-Labar thus far in the race for Lafayette Mayor-President. With early votes coming in, Guillory is leading with 10,460 compared to 6,801 votes for Alm-LaBar.

7:30 p.m.

Polls will soon close in the Lafayette Mayor-President runoff election that’s featured some feisty debate over the city’s rapid development.

Family Law Attorney Josh Guillory (R) and Former LCG Director of Planning and Development Carlee Alm-LaBar (NP) are seeking to become the city’s highest ranking government official.

In the October primary election, Alm-Labar received 28% of the vote and Guillory 31%, which led them into Saturday’s runoff election.

Last April, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announced he would not seek re-election to a second term.

He was elected in October 2015, and officially took office on January 4, 2016.

 

