Incumbent Sheriff Bobby Guidroz wins race

Incumbent Sheriff Bobby Guidroz took over 60% of the votes in Saturday’s election for St. Landry Parish sheriff.

When asked how he felt about the win, he said, “[I’m] Ecstatic. I mean we’re so excited and you know it’s all because of the hard work of our friends, our law-enforcement partners throughout the parish. I want to thank my staff, my Chief Deputy, and everybody in my department that has contributed– not to the politics– but the hard work to make us successful. I’m really proud of them.”

Guidroz has been in office since November of 2006. He says for these next four years as Sheriff, he’ll be focusing on the relationship his office has with city police, “We are going to do our best to help our local law-enforcement partners. Opelousas PD, Eunice PD, Port Barre PD, all the other official departments that need help. We have more resources then a lot of them and we’re gonna share that with them.”

Another big thing he said he wanted to tackle in these next four years was the issue of overcrowding in the Parish Jail. Something he says is caused by too many drug arrests. He tells News 10 he wants to fix the problem at the root– which he says is drug addiction. Guidroz says he believes that is something to be fixed, not by handcuffs, but by providing mental health help.

Guidroz was in the race for sheriff against three other candidates, Paul Dicapo, Carl Hardy, and Lawrence “Gum” Richard.