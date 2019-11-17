Live Now
Iberia Parish residents to choose new sheriff

Iberia Parish will have a new sheriff for the first time in over a decade tonight as voters head to the polls.

After surviving a six-person race for sheriff, candidates Murphy Myers and “Tommy” Romero are facing off on tonight’s ballot. Both men are registered Republican. The winner in that race will replace Sheriff Louis Ackal.

Myers and Romero defeated four other challengers, Roberta Boudreaux, Joe LeBlanc, Fernest “Pacman” Martin and Clinton “Bubba” Sweeney.

Refresh this page throughout the night as we continue to update results as they become available. Polls close at 8 p.m.

