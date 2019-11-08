Guillory surges in fundraising for Lafayette mayor-president, but Alm-LaBar keeps lead

Carlee Alm-LaBar, left, and Josh Guillory, candidates for the Lafayette mayor-president runoff. (Photo: James Mays and Andre Broussard/Special to the Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE – (Daily Advertiser) Lafayette mayor-president candidate Josh Guillory’s campaign fundraising shot through the roof after his first-place finish in last month’s primary, but he remains behind no party candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar’s $484,000 in contributions, according to the latest finance reports.

Guillory saw a major boost in fundraising the week of the primary election, pulling in $39,750 in contributions in the final days before the primary and seeing another $205,775 in the weeks since he finished with 31% of the vote, according to the report that shows activity through Oct. 31.

He has now raised $314,912 since starting his campaign in April, marking a major jump from the $69,387 he collected before the week of the Oct. 12 primary election.

In contrast, Alm-LaBar collected $4,560 the week of the election and has pulled in $72,388 since finishing second in the primary with 28%, although she entered the week of the primary election $338,000 ahead of Guillory in overall fundraising.

