Gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham shares key issues to him

U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham wears several hats.

This lifelong Louisianian, grew up on his family farm where he still lives and works the fields.

He holds a veterinarian degree but returned to obtain his medical degree from LSU.

This husband, father and grandfather continues to practice medicine in North Louisiana.

He’s an army veteran – he continues to serve in the air force civil air patrol and as a search and rescue pilot for the coast guard.

Now he says he wants to rescue Louisiana, a state he says ranks as the worst state in the nation to find a job.

Abraham says current tax policies are chasing away residents and business.

He says his solid plan to make Louisiana win again also includes ending what he calls the governor’s war on the oil and gas industry and fixing the medicaid spending crisis.