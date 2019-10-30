Gubernatorial candidate profile: Eddie Rispone

Early voting begins this weekend, and we are giving you previews of the biggest races on the ballot.

Tuesday, we showcased Governor John Bel Edwards. Now, we introduce his republican challenger Eddie Rispone.

No sitting Louisiana governor has ever won re-election after reaching less than 50 percent of the vote required to avoid a runoff in an open primary, but Eddie Rispone is running on his own history to win the runoff.

“We need a conservative. We need a businessman. We need someone who’s not beholden to special interests,” Rispone has repeatedly said throughout his campaign.

His message has remained consistent, “We have to elect a different kind of governor if we want different results. We’re talking about a $30B operation. Do you want a trial lawyer to do that, or do you want someone who’s built a company from the ground up and understands how to get things done?”

Eddie Rispone grew up in Baton Rouge. From humble beginnings, he founded his own construction company and became one of the wealthiest men in the state.

He’s even put over $10M of his own dollars toward his campaign adds.

“I’m not a taker. I’m a giver,” Rispone said in his first debate. “I take the responsibility of this state and this country that if you only sit on the sidelines and expect someone else to elect good people, you’re not doing your job. You’re not appreciating what God has given you.”

Previously holding the chairman position for Louisiana’s Federation for Children and the Louisiana Workforce Investment Council, the plan he has drafted includes provisions on taxes, spending, state employee protections, Medicaid money management, and education.

“Lawsuit abuse has to go away. Taxes have to be competitive,” Rispone stated. “Then on the other side, you have to have an education system to fill those jobs.”

Current polls show Rispone slightly behind his competitor, Governor John Bel Edwards, but the businessman is confident voter turnout will push him over the top, “I think the people are motivated. They really now see an opportunity to turn our state around, and they’re getting motivated. Everywhere I go it’s excitement.”

Early voting starts Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. and ends one week later on November 9.

We also previewed Governor John Bel Edwards. You can watch that story on under the Your Local Election Headquarters tab.