Governor’s race: Rispone hits Edwards’ West Point background

Gov. John Bel Edwards (L) Eddie Rispone (R)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Republican candidate for Louisiana governor Eddie Rispone struck at Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards’ military background in an interview, prompting outrage from Edwards.

Rispone told an Alexandria radio station Friday the Deep South’s only Democratic governor has “hurt the reputation of West Point” because of his work as a trial lawyer.

Edwards called the comments offensive. He said he’s heard from West Point classmates who objected to Rispone’s criticism.

The comments gave Edwards, who is locked in a tight race with Rispone, an opportunity to highlight his military service, at West Point and as an Army Ranger.

Rispone, who didn’t serve in the military, doubled down on the comments. He described Edwards’ objections as “fake liberal outrage” from a trial lawyer.

Early voting in the Nov. 16 election starts Saturday.

