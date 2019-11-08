Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Governor Edwards in Acadiana Friday as he seeks re-election

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Governor John Bel Edwards is taking a tour of Acadiana Friday as he continues to seek re-election in next week’s runoff election.

According to his campaign, the governor will be addressing the state’s growing economy and the importance of voting early.

The governor was at the Opelousas Civic Center during KLFY’s noon broadcast, speaking with senior citizens and veterans.

He’ll then speak to students at Opelousas High at 12:40 – and Ville Platte High at 2:30.

Then at 3:15 p.m, Edwards will travel to Eunice to speak with veterans at word ministries.

And his tour wraps up tonight in New Iberia, where a rally will take place at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion at 5:15 p.m.

And while the governor will be meeting with constituents in Acadiana today, some of his supporters will be talking about Louisiana’s higher education system.

At 3 p.m, a roundtable will take place in the Teche Room at UL’s Student Union.

The governor’s campaign says students, professors and legislators will gather to discuss the future of higher education in the state.

This roundtable is one of many the governor’s campaign will host across the state ahead of the runoff.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories