Governor Edwards in Acadiana Friday as he seeks re-election

Governor John Bel Edwards is taking a tour of Acadiana Friday as he continues to seek re-election in next week’s runoff election.

According to his campaign, the governor will be addressing the state’s growing economy and the importance of voting early.

The governor was at the Opelousas Civic Center during KLFY’s noon broadcast, speaking with senior citizens and veterans.

He’ll then speak to students at Opelousas High at 12:40 – and Ville Platte High at 2:30.

Then at 3:15 p.m, Edwards will travel to Eunice to speak with veterans at word ministries.

And his tour wraps up tonight in New Iberia, where a rally will take place at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion at 5:15 p.m.

And while the governor will be meeting with constituents in Acadiana today, some of his supporters will be talking about Louisiana’s higher education system.

At 3 p.m, a roundtable will take place in the Teche Room at UL’s Student Union.

The governor’s campaign says students, professors and legislators will gather to discuss the future of higher education in the state.

This roundtable is one of many the governor’s campaign will host across the state ahead of the runoff.