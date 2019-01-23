Governor Edwards announces re-election campaign, Abraham responds

BATON ROUGE, La. This statement comes from Gov. Edwards’ campaign:

Today Governor John Bel Edwards formally launched his campaign for re-election. In a video, Governor Edwards reminds voters how far Louisiana has come under his leadership, from record budget deficits and a weak economy to budget surpluses and the largest economic development projects and largest GDP in Louisiana history.

Governor Edwards also speaks about some of his priorities for the days ahead, like his teacher pay raise plan and his fight for legislation to increase the minimum wage and ensure women receive equal pay for equal work. Governor Edwards closes the video by asking Louisianans for their support and prayers on the campaign trail in 2019.



“We are truly better off than we were three years ago. And we’re working hard to make it even better. That’s why I am formally announcing my campaign for re-election. Serving as your Governor has been one of the greatest honors of my life and, with your support, I look forward to four more years of even greater prosperity and opportunities,” Governor Edwards says in the video. “Donna and I look forward to seeing you and your family on the campaign trail as we continue working to put Louisiana First. Thank you and God bless.”





Under Gov. Edwards’ leadership, Louisiana has:



• Passed a bipartisan budget compromise that took us from record deficits to surpluses and stable funding for our critical priorities.



• Secured more than 100 major economic development projects, nearly 30,000 new jobs, and $30.7 billion worth of capital investments.



• Had 15 straight months of year-over-year job growth, with an economy that’s larger than ever before.



• Expanded Medicaid to 480,000 working Louisianans, cutting the uninsured rate in half, keeping rural hospitals open, and saving lives.



• Brought together law enforcement, the faith community, Republicans and Democrats to pass a package of bipartisan criminal justice reform laws used as a model by President Trump.



Over the coming weeks, Governor Edwards will tour the state to tout the progress Louisiana has made during the first three years of his administration. Events details to come.

One of Edwards’ contendors, Ralph Abraham, has released the following response:

“Louisiana has seen the largest tax increase in state history, years of out-migration by the thousands, one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, failing grades for fiscal policy, and one of the weakest economies in the US under John Bel Edwards’ watch. If he’s bragging about those as first term achievements, I’d hate to see what the next four years would look like. Louisiana is clearly on the wrong path, and the only way to correct it is with a new governor.”