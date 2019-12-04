Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Gov. Edwards and First Lady Edwards announce 2020 inauguration activities

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

In a press release today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards announced that Monday, Jan. 13 will be the date of formal inauguration activities.

Due to the College Football National Championship game being held in New Orleans, Governor and Mrs. Edwards will not host a ball.

After a mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge, they will travel to the State Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. Limited seating is available for the ceremony, but there will be standing area on the Capital Grounds also available.

Additional details will later be released regarding those who want to participate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories