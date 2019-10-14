Glitch held up absentee ballots in Lafayette Parish during Saturday elections

As Saturday’s poll results were tallied and began posting in Lafayette Parish soon after 8 p.m. the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office still had thousands of absentee ballots left to process due to a glitch.

Clerk of Court Louis Perret told News 10 that more than 12k absentee ballots had to be re scanned Saturday night to ensure that the absentee ballots scanned, matched the absentee ballots submitted.

The results from all 127 precincts in Lafayette Parish were posted by 10:15 p.m.

Around 10:30 pm the absentee ballots were then posted.

Early voting in parishes across Louisiana ran from September 28 though October 5.

Late Sunday, Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard released the following statement:

“When it comes to elections, we prioritize accuracy over speed. On Saturday night we have a few technical difficulties and the process of scanning absentee ballots took longer than in previous years. The extra time was necessary to ensure all allots were counted correctly.”

Carlee Alm-LaBar, a runoff candidate for Mayor-President of Lafayette, issued the following statement:

“I have full trust in the voting system in Lafayette Parish. Additionally, the results from Saturday’s election line up with our pollster prediction and outcome.”

KLFY reached out to runoff Mayor-President candidate Josh Guillory for comment on the delayed absentee ballots but did not receive a call back.