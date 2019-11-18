Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Full 2019 General Runoff Election Results

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

View all the results from the November 16, 2019 election

November, 2019 General Runoff Election Results

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

44°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories