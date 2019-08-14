Lafayette Parish Election forums announced

Lafayette, LA (LWV) – In advance of the October 12 election, the League of Women Voters of Lafayette will host several non-partisan candidate forums. All candidates in contested races are invited to participate. All forums are free and open to the public and parking is also convenient and free. These forums give voters an opportunity to learn about the candidates directly from the candidates themselves. The League will also have voter registration forms available for anyone who needs to register or update their information. The forums will be recorded and broadcast later on AOC.

Hosting candidate forums is at the heart of the mission of the League of Women Voters of Lafayette. The Leagues is a non-partisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League does not endorse candidates or political parties.

All forums are 6:30pm-7:30pm

Tues. Aug. 20 – Main Library – School Board: Districts 2 and 4

Thurs. Aug. 29 – South Library – City Council: Districts 2, 3, and 4

Tues. Sep. 3 – East Library – School Board: Districts 7, 8, and 9

Thurs. Sep. 5 – Main Library – Mayor President

Tues. Sep. 10 – North Library – Parish Council: Districts 1 and 5

Thurs. Sep. 12 – Main Library – City Council: Districts 1 and 5

Thurs. Sep. 19 – South Library – Parish Council: District 2

Tues. Sep. 24 – East Library – Parish Council: Districts 3 & 4

For more information about these and other events, check out the League of Women Voters of Lafayette on our website, www.lwv-lafayette.org/ or on, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LWVLafayette/

