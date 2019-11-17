Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Crowley voters support tax renewals dedicated to first responders pay, drainage and street maintenance

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:
Crowley funeral home under investigation_171199

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Four tax renewals in Crowley’s city limits were supported by voters Saturday night.

Among the four tax renewals approved is a dedicated fund for the salaries of personnel of the city’s fire department and the police department.​

City voters supported that tax renewal 69% to 31%

Voters also supported 68%-32% renewing property taxes dedicated to maintaining streets, roads, highways and avenues in the city.

A public building public building and drainage maintenance tax renewal won 68%-32%.

A cemetery maintenance tax renewal was supported 66%-34%.

.​ And lastly on the ballot, funding to maintain cemeteries in Crowley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories