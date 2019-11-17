Crowley voters support tax renewals dedicated to first responders pay, drainage and street maintenance

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Four tax renewals in Crowley’s city limits were supported by voters Saturday night.

Among the four tax renewals approved is a dedicated fund for the salaries of personnel of the city’s fire department and the police department.​

City voters supported that tax renewal 69% to 31%

Voters also supported 68%-32% renewing property taxes dedicated to maintaining streets, roads, highways and avenues in the city.

A public building public building and drainage maintenance tax renewal won 68%-32%.

A cemetery maintenance tax renewal was supported 66%-34%.

