Former Lafayette school superintendent now wants to be on school board

LAFAYETTE - He just retired from being the Superintendent of the Lafayette Parish Public Schools, now Dr. Donald Aguillard wants to be on the school board.

He announced his candidacy Tuesday for the District 9 seat. "Retiring from my position as superintendent does not decrease my commitment to the students, teachers

and employees of Lafayette Parish public schools. I believe parents in Youngsville, Broussard, Milton and South Lafayette – who are represented in District 9 – deserve a hard-working, dedicated and

knowledgeable school board member, " said Aguillard.

He has served 43 years in public education..

