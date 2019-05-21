Your Local Election HQ

Former Lafayette school superintendent now wants to be on school board

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:29 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:49 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE - He just retired from being the Superintendent of the Lafayette Parish Public Schools, now Dr. Donald Aguillard wants to be on the school board.

He announced his candidacy Tuesday for the District 9 seat.  "Retiring from my position as superintendent does not decrease my commitment to the students, teachers
and employees of Lafayette Parish public schools. I believe parents in Youngsville, Broussard, Milton and South Lafayette – who are represented in District 9 – deserve a hard-working, dedicated and
knowledgeable school board member, " said Aguillard.

He has served 43 years in public education..

