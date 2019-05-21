Former Lafayette school superintendent now wants to be on school board
LAFAYETTE - He just retired from being the Superintendent of the Lafayette Parish Public Schools, now Dr. Donald Aguillard wants to be on the school board.
He announced his candidacy Tuesday for the District 9 seat. "Retiring from my position as superintendent does not decrease my commitment to the students, teachers
and employees of Lafayette Parish public schools. I believe parents in Youngsville, Broussard, Milton and South Lafayette – who are represented in District 9 – deserve a hard-working, dedicated and
knowledgeable school board member, " said Aguillard.
He has served 43 years in public education..
To learn about his candidacy, click here.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.