LAFAYETTE, La. -Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards is hosting a rally to support Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

The event will include a live performance by Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band.

The rally will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grant Street Dance Hall, 113 W. Grant St., in Lafayette.

It is free and open to the public.