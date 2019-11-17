The Latest: Evangeline Parish Sheriff

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Two men are vying tonight to be the new sheriff of Evangeline Parish.

In unofficial results from the La. Secretary of State’s Office, with 51 precincts of 56 reporting, Charles Guillory leads with 6,738 votes (60 percent). Opponent Brian Ardoin trails with 4,551 votes (40 percent).

The winner will succeed Sheriff Eddie Soileau as the parish’s top law enforcement officer.

In early voting, Charles Guillory led with 2,303 votes (59 percent). Opponent Brian Ardoin trailed with 1,572 votes (41 percent).

Refresh this page throughout the night as we continue to update results as they become available.