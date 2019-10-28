Live Now
Election preview: Crowley tax renewals for fire and police

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Citizens in Crowley will head to the polls on November 16th. Their ballot includes four millage renewal taxes.


“Our fire department is very active in the community,” Captain Chad Monceaux with the Crowley Fire Department said. “And we respond to emergencies ranging anywhere as any other fire department from vehicle crashes to medical calls and assisting the ambulances in the city to obviously structure fires and any emergency that comes up in the city.”

Among the four rene​wal taxes on the ballot for voters in Crowley is a dedicated fund to be used for the salaries of personnel of the fire department and the police department.​

Half will be used for the fire department and the other half for police.​​

“It covers all of the salaries for every firefighter in the fire department and every police officer in the police department,” added Captain Monceaux. “Now obviously, this fund does not fund those salaries 100%. The city does have to use funds from other sources to make up the difference, but it is a major source of the fire and police salaries.”​​

Monceaux says this is not a new tax.​ It’s a renewal tax that’s been in place for years.​​
“In this proposition, this 5 mill renewal, we need to make sure that this passes so that the city can continue to fund the salaries of fire and police in the city of Crowley,” explained Captain Monceaux.


The other three renewal property taxes for Crowley will go toward maintaining streets, roads, highways and avenues in the city.

Maintaining public buildings, bridges, public grounds, public parks and the drainage system in the city

.​ And lastly on the ballot, funding to maintain cemeteries in Crowley.

