Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Election Day: Polling places open at 7 a.m.

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Saturday is Election Day, Acadiana! Find your polling place here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories