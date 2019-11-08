Edwards re-election campaign barnstorms through Acadiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign barnstormed through the area Friday. Edwards made stops in Opelousas, Ville Platte, Eunice, New Iberia and Lafayette.

The governor met with supporters at George Dupuis Recreation Center in Lafayette. He talked about Medicaid expansion, criminal justice reform, and the highlights of Louisiana’s economy. He encouraged everyone to get out and vote, and asked for them to stand behind his campaign.



“Where I come from, he’s relating to us with health care, education, in the things we need as citizens of Louisiana,” said Wallace Senegal, a voter from Lafayette.

“I strongly believe in Governor Edwards. He’s been a great governor. He’s improved education, for teachers, and pay raises. Medicaid expansion that we desperately need in our community. He saved the TOPS program, that my son will need in the future. He’s done so much for our community,” said Stacey Stevens, a voter from Lafayette.

Edwards also took a shot at his opponent, Republican Eddie Rispone. He called Rispone “desperate”, and that he’s not telling the truth when it comes to the state’s progress under his administration.

“My opponent refuses to engage in reality. He’s misleading the people, because otherwise he has no shot,” said Edwards.

A spokesperson for the Rispone campaign, Ruth Wisher, released a statement in response. “The rest of the country is thriving under President Trump’s leadership. Taxes are down. The stock market is up, and we have the lowest unemployment in decades. Meanwhile, Louisiana is lagging behind because of Edwards’ liberal policies. We can do better,” said Wisher.