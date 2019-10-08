Edwards leads Gov. race with many other state races on Saturday’s ballot

Governor John Bel Edwards continues to lead the pack in the Governor’s race.

The most recent poll by J-M-C analytics and polling, shows Edwards ahead with 45 percent.

Eddie Rispone is second with 20% and Congressman Ralph Abraham is third with 19%.

This is the second poll commissioned by the Louisiana Association of Health Plans.

14% of those polled were undecided. If no candidate tops 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on November 16.

In the Lieutenant Governor’s race, incumbent Billy Nungesser faces a challenge from Willie Jones.

Four candidates are vying for the position of Secretary of State.

Incumbent Kyle Ardoin, “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Thomas J. Kennedy III, and Amanda “Jennings” Smith.

The states Attorney General’s race has two contenders. Incumbent Jeff Landry and “Ike” Jackson Junior.

There are three people running for the State Treasurer’s job. They include, current treasurer John Schroder who faces a challenge from Teresa Kenny and Derrick Edwards.

And for Insurance Commissioner, Jim donelon faces a challenge from Tim Temple.