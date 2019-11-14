Edwards calls president’s visits to Louisiana a “political mission”



While President Donald Trump visits Bossier City, incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards is holding his own election parties across the state today looking to electrify voters ahead of this Saturday.

Almost half a million Louisiana residents showed up to early vote for the run off election. “That’s an indicator that people are paying attention, they are energized and motivated to vote. I happen to believe they are energized and motivated to make sure our state keeps moving forward,” says Edwards.

He looks to defeat Republican businessman Eddie Rispone this Saturday. Rispone he has had a strong backing from the White House with multiple visit from Vice President Pence and President Trump, who has been quick to criticize Edwards.

”The fact of the matter is when he was criticizing me last week in Monroe the communications office at the White House was putting out information saying that Louisiana is booming. We have the lowest unemployment rate in almost 12 years. It just highlights the fact that the president is here on a political mission,” says Edwards.

Edward claims many of the attacks against his campaign has been false, and that the Louisiana is in a better state now than when he took office four years ago.

“Right now we have the largest economy in the history of our state, we have the most personal income ever measured in the state of Louisiana. Unemployment is at an 11-year low,” Edwards said. “We know that we stabilized our budget and the deficits are gone, we’ve had three straight years of surplus.”

It’s the final push for the candidates to encourage residents to vote, with pollster saying it’s too close to call on who they think will win.



“Our state is doing much better and that’s what’s on the peoples minds across the state of Louisiana and that’s why I feel good going into this election on Saturday,” said Edwards.