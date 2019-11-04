Early voting in Louisiana sets record

It was a record setting day for Louisiana on the first day of early voting.

Numbers just released from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office shows nearly 90, 000 voters cast their ballots.

That’s a new state record for the highest vote total in a single day of early voting.

In Lafayette Parish, more than 2,400 people voted.

More than 1,600 in Iberia Parish and more than 12-hundred in St. Landry Parish.

The gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and republican businessman Eddie Rispone is creating most of the interest.