Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Early voting in Louisiana sets record

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

It was a record setting day for Louisiana on the first day of early voting.

Numbers just released from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office shows nearly 90, 000 voters cast their ballots.

That’s a new state record for the highest vote total in a single day of early voting.
In Lafayette Parish, more than 2,400 people voted.
More than 1,600 in Iberia Parish and more than 12-hundred in St. Landry Parish.
The gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and republican businessman Eddie Rispone is creating most of the interest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar