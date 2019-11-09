Live Now
Early voting in Louisiana runoff election ending Saturday

by: The Associated Press

Candidate Eddie Rispone sits on set before the start of the Louisiana Governor's runoff debate, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting ahead of Louisiana’s Nov. 16 runoff election is wrapping up Saturday.

The governor’s race tops the ballot, along with elections for secretary of state, legislative seats, and a state Supreme Court justice.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. The completion is tight, with President Donald Trump leading a national GOP effort against the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

Voters have been able to cast ballots early for a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at parish registrar of voters offices or other designated locations. Saturday is the last day of the early voting period.

The secretary of state’s office said 175 elected positions are on the ballot, along with 123 local propositions.

